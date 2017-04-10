Camden Clark Medical Center residents visit Wood County schools

Photo by Michael Erb Dr. Joe Tasch, a resident in the Camden Clark Medical Center's Residency Program, spoke Thursday to students in Bree Deuley's fourth-grade class at Neale Elementary School about healthy eating and sleeping habits. Photo by Michael Erb Dr. Joe Tasch, a resident in the Camden Clark Medical Center's Residency Program, spoke Thursday to students in Bree Deuley's fourth-grade class at Neale Elementary School about healthy eating and sleeping habits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.