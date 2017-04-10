Budget, 5-year plan on Parkersburg City Council agenda
Budget revisions, paving and a five-year capital plan highlight the agenda at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for Parkersburg City Council. What issues may arise at the public forum is another story, but council also will consider an ordinance on final reading scheduling the auction of personal property owned by the city.
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mo's storage units
|1 hr
|Justin Anderson
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|RSM
|4,069
|A question for the Trump Supporters
|4 hr
|Yeah
|3
|Jenna Bryan ex stripper (Sep '16)
|Thu
|John1234
|7
|Justin Anderson, public debt
|Thu
|Been There
|69
|Forshey adoption
|Wed
|Hope
|1
|Mike Haught
|Wed
|HOTTISHAUGHT
|28
