Brown pleads guilty to voluntary mans...

Brown pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2016 death

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Michael J. Brown, 24, of Parkersburg, entered a plea agreement Tuesday to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the June 2016 death of Derek Rockhold, 27, of Little Hocking. Under state law, Brown faces a term of 3-15 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 2 hr DiamondsWild 4,091
Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16) 3 hr Letssee 14
Mike Haught 4 hr Love peanuts 31
So who is Ryan Caplinger's newbie? Heroin junki... 11 hr Hate to see peopl... 1
The Gough Hazard (Mar '16) Tue Scott gough 49
Zac Wilson a cop? Tyler McMahon is too Tue QuitBeingaDumbass 1
I think it's Sam on south side anyone know anyt... (Aug '15) Apr 24 Guest 3
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,483 • Total comments across all topics: 280,587,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC