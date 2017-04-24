Brown pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2016 death
Michael J. Brown, 24, of Parkersburg, entered a plea agreement Tuesday to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the June 2016 death of Derek Rockhold, 27, of Little Hocking. Under state law, Brown faces a term of 3-15 years in prison.
