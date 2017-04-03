Boy Scout Troop 3 turns 100
Photo Provided Boy Scout Troop 3 of Parkersburg members, alumni and Cub Pack 3 members and leaders met Thursday for a 100th anniversary celebration of Troop 3. Front from left are Ivan Cornelison, Enoch Cornelison, Vincent Castleberry, Mack Modesitt, Ryorden McKinney and Brock Modesitt. Middle row from left are Bob Goldenberg, Bob Tebay, Paul Hoblitzell and Aaron Barker.
