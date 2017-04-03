Boil-water advisory canceled

Boil-water advisory canceled

12 hrs ago

The Parkersburg Utility Board has canceled the boil water advisory issued Thursday morning following a water line repair at Camden Avenue and Wigal Street. The advisory affected approximately 68 customers from 900 to 1810 Camden Avenue, as well as those Phillips and Wigal streets and Lauckport Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

