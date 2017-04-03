Boil-water advisory canceled
The Parkersburg Utility Board has canceled the boil water advisory issued Thursday morning following a water line repair at Camden Avenue and Wigal Street. The advisory affected approximately 68 customers from 900 to 1810 Camden Avenue, as well as those Phillips and Wigal streets and Lauckport Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Haught
|1 hr
|SSS
|19
|Justin Anderson, public debt
|4 hr
|HmmBusy
|57
|Cynthia Owens
|4 hr
|wewuzkangz
|4
|Norma Boserman (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Dennis
|6
|JR Dowler
|17 hr
|Mighty whitey
|5
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Dennis
|4,048
|A question for the Trump Supporters
|Apr 4
|Geralt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC