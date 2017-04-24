Blennerhassett Island open for season

Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park will open for the 2017 season next Tuesday as visitors begin taking sternwheeler rides to visit the restored mansion and tour the historic island. With the opening of the island on May 2, visitors can board the Island Belle Sternwheeler at Point Park in downtown Parkersburg for the trips to and from Blennerhassett Island.

