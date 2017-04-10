Atkinson cleared in fraudulent plea deal
A Parkersburg area man, Levi Atkinson of 3104 Spider Ridge Road, had a plea agreement set aside Monday in Wood County Circuit Court Judge J.D. Beane's courtroom. Atkinson, 33, allegedly had his name signed to a traffic-related plea agreement by Travis Richard James, 32, who listed his address as 810 Hugh St., in Parkersburg.
