Altice to close Suddenlink call center in Parkersburg

Lisa Anselmo, head of communications for Altice USA, said the company has made investments in technology, tools and resources that allow the company to enhance its service capabilities and to offer a more reliable service experience. These include self-service tools, where customers can pay bills, troubleshoot technical issues, view educational tutorials, track a technician's arrival time and chat with a customer care representative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.