Altice to close Suddenlink call center in Parkersburg
Lisa Anselmo, head of communications for Altice USA, said the company has made investments in technology, tools and resources that allow the company to enhance its service capabilities and to offer a more reliable service experience. These include self-service tools, where customers can pay bills, troubleshoot technical issues, view educational tutorials, track a technician's arrival time and chat with a customer care representative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who wants to jizz on Sabrina staats ?
|10 hr
|usernameme
|2
|Justin Anderson, public debt
|14 hr
|JennaMilvet
|77
|Best looking women in this area? (Jul '16)
|22 hr
|Reinbo love
|13
|i need a cougar (Nov '12)
|22 hr
|Reinbo love
|6
|Parkersburg Cops
|Tue
|Anonymous Berkshire
|7
|Cynthia Owens
|Apr 17
|we wuz kangz
|6
|cps/dhhr (Aug '14)
|Apr 16
|FCLU West Virginia
|50
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC