Wood County native publishes first novel

Wood County native publishes first novel

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

But Parkersburg and the Mountain State remain important in his life and helped to shape who he is today as a person and a writer, Mehta said. Mehta describes his new novel as a portrait of an Indian immigrant family in the 1980s and '90s in rural western New York state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hot ebony looking for fun (Apr '16) 1 hr All me 6
Amy Gough - Gough Hazard 7 hr Scott gough 4
Justin Anderson 9 hr Laughing 14
Amy Gough s and a property research (Sep '12) 10 hr Scott gough 11
The Gough Hazard (Mar '16) 10 hr Scott gough 13
Jason Patterson 13 hr Wanting2no 1
Anyone know where Chris Pierce is? Wed Udontknow 1
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,962 • Total comments across all topics: 279,603,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC