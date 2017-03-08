Wood County grand jury indicts 16 in special session
In a special session the Wood County grand jury returned indictments against 16 individuals Thursday, said Patrick Lefebure, Wood County prosecuting attorney. Two Chicago residents arrested in January were among those indicted in the special session.
