Wood County Commission passes budget
The biggest issue the commission faced in finalizing the budget was to have enough funding to cover the county's growing jail bill. "Our jail bill has increased significantly, to the tune of $400,000 over last year and we are heading to an almost $700,000 increase this year," Couch said.
