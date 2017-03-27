Wood County Commission passes budget

Wood County Commission passes budget

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The biggest issue the commission faced in finalizing the budget was to have enough funding to cover the county's growing jail bill. "Our jail bill has increased significantly, to the tune of $400,000 over last year and we are heading to an almost $700,000 increase this year," Couch said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scott Joy 3 hr wewuzkangz 1
Justin Anderson, public debt 10 hr Hockessin DE 19
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 13 hr Mr DlCK pic 4,017
what are they building? Tue Tepid 9
Jason Patterson Mar 26 Hmmmm 3
Late tonight fun Mar 26 Just blacklist 1
ufo Mar 26 Justice Baxter 2
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,711 • Total comments across all topics: 279,897,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC