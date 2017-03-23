Wood County Commission looks to raise...

Wood County Commission looks to raise levy rate

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo by Evan Bevins Wood County Administrator Marty Seufer, right, speaks during Thursday's County Commission meeting as, from left, Commissioners Bob Tebay and Jimmy Colombo listen. Photo by Evan Bevins Wood County Administrator Marty Seufer, right, speaks during Thursday's County Commission meeting as, from left, Commissioners Bob Tebay and Jimmy Colombo listen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin Anderson, public debt 9 hr Fallujah 8
Todd Nutter (Jan '15) 13 hr mind your own bus... 18
Rich Walters is a LIAR, He is on Suboxone!!!!! 14 hr usernameme 6
Uber drivers Wed Fallujah 3
Aaron Westfall . Does does he owe you money t... Wed Against junkies 9
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Wed cabin creek Cu m 4,010
The Gough Hazard (Mar '16) Mar 20 Frederick J Fussm... 46
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC