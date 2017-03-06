Wood County Board of Education to hol...

Wood County Board of Education to hold special session today

The Wood County Board of Education will meet in special session today to discuss and vote on the Fenton Art Glass property in Williamstown. The board meets at 6:30 p.m. at the district's 13th and Plum streets offices in Parkersburg.

