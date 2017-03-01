Wood County Board of Education to hold special session Monday
The Wood County Board of Education will meet in special session Monday to discuss and vote on the Fenton Art Glass property in Williamstown. The board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the district's 13th and Plum streets offices in Parkersburg.
