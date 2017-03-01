Women help others save with coupons

Jo Langler and Melva Farris are helping the church family at Camden Avenue Church of Christ and other people save money. The two are operating a coupon ministry at the Parkersburg church, 2900 Camden Ave., that began about four years ago and has grown in recent years.

