West Virginia University at Parkersburg to host Very Spectacular Arts

Artsbridge will present its 19th annual Very Spectacular Arts Festival for school children with disabilities on Tuesday at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. The event, which provides an exposure to the arts, will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the college.

