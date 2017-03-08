West Virginia University at Parkersburg passes audit
The West Virginia University at Parkersburg Board of Governors accepted the audit report at its monthly meeting Wednesday at the school. WVU Parkersburg President Fletcher Lamkin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ufo
|6 hr
|Stumped
|1
|Jungle Drive in (Jun '12)
|16 hr
|You are welcome a...
|10
|Aaron Westfall . Does does he owe you money t...
|Thu
|Aaron
|6
|Murder Suspect in Court (Jun '06)
|Mar 8
|her niece
|29
|Review: Winding Road Kennels Inc (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Anonymous
|11
|Ryan Caplinger
|Mar 8
|Pinky
|1
|Hartley hill hunt club
|Mar 8
|Mini 30
|2
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC