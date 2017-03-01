Warner clears voter rolls of 36,000

Warner clears voter rolls of 36,000

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Weirton Daily Times

More than 36,000 names have been canceled from voter registration rolls in West Virginia since January, the secretary of state said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amy Gough s and a property research (Sep '12) 2 hr AnnaB 4
The Gough Hazard (Mar '16) 3 hr AnnaB 8
Meth (Aug '16) 6 hr thebestever 4
Couples that swing (Aug '16) 9 hr down4game 5
does anyone know who Jon Stringer is with? (Mar '16) 10 hr Mindy 3
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Thu Eeking 4,000
Mike Haught Mar 1 SSS 15
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,806 • Total comments across all topics: 279,292,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC