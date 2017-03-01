Vienna hhgregg to close in April

Vienna hhgregg to close in April

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The hhgregg company announced it will close 88 stores and among those the store at the Grand Central Mall in Vienna. "This is a proactive decision to streamline our store footprint in the markets where we have been, and will continue to be, important to our customers, vendor partners and communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amy Gough s and a property research (Sep '12) 6 hr AnnaB 4
The Gough Hazard (Mar '16) 6 hr AnnaB 8
Meth (Aug '16) 9 hr thebestever 4
Couples that swing (Aug '16) 12 hr down4game 5
does anyone know who Jon Stringer is with? (Mar '16) 13 hr Mindy 3
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Thu Eeking 4,000
Mike Haught Mar 1 SSS 15
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 279,295,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC