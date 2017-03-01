Vienna hhgregg to close in April
The hhgregg company announced it will close 88 stores and among those the store at the Grand Central Mall in Vienna. "This is a proactive decision to streamline our store footprint in the markets where we have been, and will continue to be, important to our customers, vendor partners and communities.
