Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To the Actors Guild of Parkersburg's renovation and expansion projects, which will be the first major renovations to the building in 40 years. This fall, the guild will kick off a capital campaign by presenting giving opportunities to patrons, members and the general public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what are they building?
|3 hr
|Desmond
|8
|Justin Anderson, public debt
|6 hr
|Wisher
|16
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|16 hr
|Tolatenow
|4,013
|Jason Patterson
|Sun
|Hmmmm
|3
|Late tonight fun
|Sun
|Just blacklist
|1
|ufo
|Sun
|Justice Baxter
|2
|Couples that swing (Aug '16)
|Sat
|Hopes
|7
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC