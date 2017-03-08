Three arrested on meth charges

According to a criminal complaint filed in Wood County Magistrate Court, Tiffany Marie Cook, 34, and Lucas Adam Shank, 36, both of 205 Tiffany Lane, Elizabeth, and Joshua Kerns, 32, of 1851 Lake Washington Road, Washington, W.Va., were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver after a Wood County sheriff's deputy pulled over the Mercury Kerns was driving on DuPont Road. The vehicle had been A K-9 unit from the Parkersburg Police Department responded to the scene, and the dog indicated the possible presence of drugs, the complaint says.

