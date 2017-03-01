Students encounter arts in downtown Parkersburg

During the first three years of Artsbridge's Arts Encounter, area middle school students toured the Actors Guild of Parkersburg and got to see a portion of the play being presented. Jones was one of 54 middle schoolers from the Fort Frye, Frontier, Warren and Wolf Creek local school districts who watched the Guild Builders youth theater production of From left, Waterford Elementary middle school students Isaac Jones, Ben Trader, Layne Porter, Ashlee Wagner and Essence Porter work to create artist trading cards Friday during the Artsbridge Arts Encounter event at the Parkersburg Art Center.

