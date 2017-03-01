Storm's floodwaters receding across M...

Storm's floodwaters receding across Mid-Ohio Valley

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The storms which caused a lot of streams to top their banks have left the Mid-Ohio Valley but not before leaving most towns with at least 1.5 inches of rain in Jackson County to nearly four inches in parts of Washington County. Maura Casey with the National Weather Service in Charleston said Thursday morning downtown Parkersburg took the brunt of the storm total, as it received 2.8 inches of rain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amy Gough s and a property research (Sep '12) 9 hr AnnaB 4
The Gough Hazard (Mar '16) 9 hr AnnaB 8
Meth (Aug '16) 12 hr thebestever 4
Couples that swing (Aug '16) 15 hr down4game 5
does anyone know who Jon Stringer is with? (Mar '16) 16 hr Mindy 3
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Thu Eeking 4,000
Mike Haught Mar 1 SSS 15
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,298,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC