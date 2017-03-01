Storm's floodwaters receding across Mid-Ohio Valley

The storms which caused a lot of streams to top their banks have left the Mid-Ohio Valley but not before leaving most towns with at least 1.5 inches of rain in Jackson County to nearly four inches in parts of Washington County. Maura Casey with the National Weather Service in Charleston said Thursday morning downtown Parkersburg took the brunt of the storm total, as it received 2.8 inches of rain.

