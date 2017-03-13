Sheetz signs on for third Parkersburg...

Sheetz signs on for third Parkersburg location

Sheetz continues its march into the Mid-Ohio Valley, with a company official on Friday confirming the signing of an agreement for a third location in Parkersburg. The old Ralph's Market site at Pike Street and 24th Avenue in south Parkersburg is where the Pennsylvania-based convenience store and gas station chain known as much for its food as its fuel plans its third Parkersburg site, said Dave Hazelet, director of real estate for Sheetz.

Parkersburg, WV

