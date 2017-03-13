Sheetz signs on for third Parkersburg location

Sheetz continues its march into the Mid-Ohio Valley, with a company official on Friday confirming the signing of an agreement for a third location in Parkersburg. The old Ralph's Market site at Pike Street and 24th Avenue in south Parkersburg is where the Pennsylvania-based convenience store and gas station chain known as much for its food as its fuel plans its third Parkersburg site, said Dave Hazelet, director of real estate for Sheetz.

