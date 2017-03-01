Severe storm leads Mid-Ohio Valley sc...

Severe storm leads Mid-Ohio Valley schools to shelter in place

A morning of wild weather Wednesday led area schools to shelter in place and some school systems to close early due to flooding. A fast-moving storm system Wednesday morning brought high winds, lightning and rain through the area, prompting the National Weather Service in Charleston to issue a Tornado Warning for Meigs, Jackson and Wood counties.

