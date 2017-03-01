Safety Day slated to be March 18

About 20 local safety organizations - including police officers, firefighters and paramedics - will participate in the sixth annual Safety Day on March 18 at Grand Central Mall in Vienna. Visitors can meet safety personnel and engage in hands-on educational demonstrations throughout the mall from noon-3 p.m. "Grand Central Mall is thrilled to once again host Safety Day, which offers vital family safety information in a fun setting," "We've worked diligently over the lifetime of this event to create an interactive, kid-friendly atmosphere that allows our partners to educate, and often reeducate our community in a way that makes a difference for their families."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.