Public record fee increase fails in Parkersburg City Council tie vote
Parkersburg City Councilman John Reed, right, thanks the Smoot Theatre's Girls Ensemble, not pictured, Boys Ensemble, center, and Children's Chorus for their performances during Tuesday's council meeting. The groups received Youth Achievement Awards at the start of the meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|20 hr
|Fuckwitmenc
|4,019
|Scott Joy
|Wed
|wewuzkangz
|1
|Justin Anderson, public debt
|Tue
|Hockessin DE
|19
|what are they building?
|Tue
|Tepid
|9
|Jason Patterson
|Mar 26
|Hmmmm
|3
|Late tonight fun
|Mar 26
|Just blacklist
|1
|ufo
|Mar 26
|Justice Baxter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC