Police release identities, charges in shooting incident
Parkersburg police said they have identified three people arrested from a shooting Thursday in the 800 block of Locust Street. Lt. Greg Nangle said police arrested Albert Eugene Chute, 24; Chasity Hope Gibson, 24; and Brenda Lee Bailey, 45, all of Parkersburg.
