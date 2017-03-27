Police release identities, charges in...

Police release identities, charges in shooting incident

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Parkersburg police said they have identified three people arrested from a shooting Thursday in the 800 block of Locust Street. Lt. Greg Nangle said police arrested Albert Eugene Chute, 24; Chasity Hope Gibson, 24; and Brenda Lee Bailey, 45, all of Parkersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin Anderson, public debt 13 hr Blue Rock, OH 27
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 22 hr Huh 4,024
nicki gibson (Oct '10) Thu Elderly abuse 28
Scott Joy Mar 29 wewuzkangz 1
what are they building? Mar 28 Tepid 9
Jason Patterson Mar 26 Hmmmm 3
Late tonight fun Mar 26 Just blacklist 1
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,970,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC