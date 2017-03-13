Point Park Concert Series names performers

This year's Point Park Concert Series will feature tributes to classic rock artists on the first Friday of each month from June through September. Wendy Shriver, executive director of Downtown PKB, said the 2017 Point Park Concert Series summer lineup will spotlight tribute band type concerts All concerts begin at 8 p.m. Food and drink vendors will be set up on-site and alcoholic beverages can be purchased in a separate area as well.

