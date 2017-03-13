Point Park Concert Series names perfo...

Point Park Concert Series names performers

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

This year's Point Park Concert Series will feature tributes to classic rock artists on the first Friday of each month from June through September. Wendy Shriver, executive director of Downtown PKB, said the 2017 Point Park Concert Series summer lineup will spotlight tribute band type concerts All concerts begin at 8 p.m. Food and drink vendors will be set up on-site and alcoholic beverages can be purchased in a separate area as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amy Gough s and a property research (Sep '12) 32 min Scott gough 9
The Gough Hazard (Mar '16) 38 min Scott gough 11
Anyone know where Chris Pierce is? 12 hr Udontknow 1
Justin Anderson 16 hr public 10
Is there any shemale sin the area 17 hr MikeB 4
Nikki Bollinger (May '15) Tue Wow 15
Pars pain clinic (Jul '13) Mar 13 WhOcares 24
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,615 • Total comments across all topics: 279,580,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC