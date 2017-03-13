Photos by Jeffrey Saulton Helen Eaton...

Photos by Jeffrey Saulton Helen Eaton, left, of Parkersburg, speaks...

Services for the elderly and disabled and the possibility they could be cut due to West Virginia's budget deficit were the topics of discussion at the Wood County Senior Citizens Center on Friday. Mark Knabenshue, left, executive director of Wood County Senior Citizens, introduced Bill Crouch, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, during a meeting Friday at the Wood County Senior Citizens Center.

