Photos by Jeffrey Saulton Helen Eaton, left, of Parkersburg, speaks...
Services for the elderly and disabled and the possibility they could be cut due to West Virginia's budget deficit were the topics of discussion at the Wood County Senior Citizens Center on Friday. Mark Knabenshue, left, executive director of Wood County Senior Citizens, introduced Bill Crouch, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, during a meeting Friday at the Wood County Senior Citizens Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rich Walters is a LIAR, He is on Suboxone!!!!!
|2 hr
|Wilson
|3
|The Gough Hazard (Mar '16)
|4 hr
|Babygurl
|22
|Amy Gough s and a property research (Sep '12)
|18 hr
|TonyM
|12
|Justin Anderson
|Fri
|no such thing
|15
|Hot ebony looking for fun (Apr '16)
|Thu
|All me
|6
|Amy Gough - Gough Hazard
|Thu
|Scott gough
|4
|Jason Patterson
|Thu
|Wanting2no
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC