Patty Cooper to portray Eleanor Roosevelt
West Virginia University at Parkersburg is celebrating Women's History Month with a portrayal of first lady Eleanor Roosevelt at 2 p.m. Monday in the college theater on the main campus. Patty Cooper of Parkersburg will portray Roosevelt as part of the West Virginia Humanities Council History Alive! program.
