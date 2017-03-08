Parkersburg store owner ready to move...

Parkersburg store owner ready to move dozens of clocks forward an hour

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Roger Mackey will be busy today turning his many clocks forward one hour as daylight-saving time arrives at 2 a.m. Sunday. Mackey, owner of Mackey's Antiques and Clock Repair in Parkersburg, will be moving 50 to 60 clocks ahead an hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nicki gibson (Oct '10) 10 hr Smfh 27
ufo 18 hr Stumped 1
Jungle Drive in (Jun '12) Fri You are welcome a... 10
Aaron Westfall . Does does he owe you money t... Thu Aaron 6
News Murder Suspect in Court (Jun '06) Mar 8 her niece 29
Review: Winding Road Kennels Inc (Jan '14) Mar 8 Anonymous 11
Ryan Caplinger Mar 8 Pinky 1
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,389 • Total comments across all topics: 279,474,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC