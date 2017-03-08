Parkersburg store owner ready to move dozens of clocks forward an hour
Roger Mackey will be busy today turning his many clocks forward one hour as daylight-saving time arrives at 2 a.m. Sunday. Mackey, owner of Mackey's Antiques and Clock Repair in Parkersburg, will be moving 50 to 60 clocks ahead an hour.
