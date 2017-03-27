Parkersburg Public Works Committee talks vehicle issues

City Council's Public Works Committee discussed ways to address junk cars and vehicles creating neighborhood eyesores Wednesday, but an ordinance failed to move on to the full council after a tie vote. The proposed ordinance, drafted by City Attorney Joe Santer, would have prohibited parking a motor vehicle, boat, vacation trailer and similar items in a yard unless it's on a parking pad meeting standards determined by the city engineer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.