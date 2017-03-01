Parkersburg Police Department seeks info on gunshots
Parkersburg Police are investigating an incident Tuesday night when gunshots were fired in the area of 25th and Oak streets. Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to 2502 Oak St. where they spoke to victims and attempted to locate witnesses, Police Chief Joe Martin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|truth b told
|3,999
|Review: Mountaineer Pain Relief & Rehabilitatio... (Jan '15)
|18 hr
|Nolongerpainfree
|7
|Mike Haught
|Wed
|SSS
|15
|Couples that swing (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Me
|4
|Meth (Aug '16)
|Feb 26
|Bwaaahaaa
|3
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb 22
|Deb42
|2
|I'm in town any body want to hang
|Feb 22
|Hugh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC