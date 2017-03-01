Parkersburg Police Department seeks i...

Parkersburg Police Department seeks info on gunshots

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Parkersburg Police are investigating an incident Tuesday night when gunshots were fired in the area of 25th and Oak streets. Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to 2502 Oak St. where they spoke to victims and attempted to locate witnesses, Police Chief Joe Martin said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 7 hr truth b told 3,999
Review: Mountaineer Pain Relief & Rehabilitatio... (Jan '15) 18 hr Nolongerpainfree 7
Mike Haught Wed SSS 15
Couples that swing (Aug '16) Tue Me 4
Meth (Aug '16) Feb 26 Bwaaahaaa 3
Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie Feb 22 Deb42 2
I'm in town any body want to hang Feb 22 Hugh 2
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,259,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC