Parkersburg City Council's Personnel ...

Parkersburg City Council's Personnel Committee approves 3 requests

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The first would change the rate of pay for the chief fire inspector from an annual salary of $46,176, with no eligibility for overtime, to an overtime-eligible $21.59 an hour. The chief fire inspector job became a salaried position in 2015, under a previous administration, but Mayor Tom Joyce said it was recently discovered that the job could not be exempted from overtime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 5 hr cu m stains 4,001
Justin Anderson 6 hr Lacks Honor 22
The Gough Hazard (Mar '16) 12 hr Frederick J Fussm... 46
Amy Gough s and a property research (Sep '12) 20 hr Scott gough 13
Rich Walters is a LIAR, He is on Suboxone!!!!! 20 hr JPJ 5
Melisa Haught Mon ABC12 2
Aaron Westfall . Does does he owe you money t... Mon Roberta Celebreeze 8
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,712,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC