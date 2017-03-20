Parkersburg City Council's Personnel Committee approves 3 requests

The first would change the rate of pay for the chief fire inspector from an annual salary of $46,176, with no eligibility for overtime, to an overtime-eligible $21.59 an hour. The chief fire inspector job became a salaried position in 2015, under a previous administration, but Mayor Tom Joyce said it was recently discovered that the job could not be exempted from overtime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.