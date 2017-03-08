Parkersburg City Council reviews police, fire budgets

Council members peppered the mayor, finance director and police and fire chiefs with questions about the two largest departments in the city during Thursday's municipal budget hearing. The Police Department is budgeted for $7.5 million, more than a quarter of the $28.7 million general fund, while the Fire Department accounts for more than $6.7 million of the overall $32.3 million spending plan.

