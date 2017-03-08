Parkersburg City Council reviews police, fire budgets
Council members peppered the mayor, finance director and police and fire chiefs with questions about the two largest departments in the city during Thursday's municipal budget hearing. The Police Department is budgeted for $7.5 million, more than a quarter of the $28.7 million general fund, while the Fire Department accounts for more than $6.7 million of the overall $32.3 million spending plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nicki gibson (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|Smfh
|27
|ufo
|15 hr
|Stumped
|1
|Jungle Drive in (Jun '12)
|Fri
|You are welcome a...
|10
|Aaron Westfall . Does does he owe you money t...
|Thu
|Aaron
|6
|Murder Suspect in Court (Jun '06)
|Mar 8
|her niece
|29
|Review: Winding Road Kennels Inc (Jan '14)
|Mar 8
|Anonymous
|11
|Ryan Caplinger
|Mar 8
|Pinky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC