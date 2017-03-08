Parkersburg City Council begins budge...

Parkersburg City Council begins budget hearings

Hearings on the city's proposed 2017-18 budget began Tuesday with an overview of projected municipal revenue and reviews of five areas. During the hearing, Councilman Eric Barber asked Finance Director Eric Jiles how conservative he was in forecasting revenue for the $32.3 million spending plan, which is approximately $80,000 less than the current one.

