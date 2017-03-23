Parkersburg City Council approves $32...

Parkersburg City Council approves $32.3M budget

Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

After discussing and approving amendments regarding funding for the Parkersburg Homecoming Festival and a city pool project on Friday evening, Parkersburg City Council voted to approved the city's 2017-2018 municipal budget. Following an hour-long meeting, council - meeting as the Committee of the Whole - voted to rise and present the budget as finalized to council before holding a second vote as council to approve the final budget totaling $32.3 million.

