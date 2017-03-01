Parkersburg church working on addiction support group
A Parkersburg church is organizing a support group and ministry to help family and friends of those struggling with substance abuse. While numerous programs are intended to help the addict, few if any faith-based programs are available for family and friends on how to deal with the problems they face because of the addict, said Pastor Damon Rhodes of the First United Methodist Church of Parkersburg.
