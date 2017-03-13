Overdose: Murder charges may be appropriate
The Parkersburg Police Department made an important move forward in the fight against the horrific drug epidemic that is plaguing our region when it was able to gather enough evidence to charge a suspected drug dealer with murder. According to Police Chief Joe Martin, a series of unusual circumstances made such a charge possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Gough Hazard (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|MikeWilliams26101
|40
|Justin Anderson
|5 hr
|Laughing
|19
|horny mother
|6 hr
|Matt
|1
|Rich Walters is a LIAR, He is on Suboxone!!!!!
|13 hr
|Bambam26105
|4
|Melisa Haught
|14 hr
|Corie
|1
|Jenna Bryan ex stripper (Sep '16)
|18 hr
|Johnny1234
|6
|Amy Gough s and a property research (Sep '12)
|Fri
|TonyM
|12
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC