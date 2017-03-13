On the Record

* Leslie Ann Reynolds, 54, 1311 Highland Ave., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to citation for driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and was assessed $260.25 in fines and court fees. * Timothy P. Battin, 48, 212 Champion School Road, Belleville, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving a vehicle in an impaired state and was assessed $335.25 in fines and court fees.

