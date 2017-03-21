On the Record
* Kaitlyn Paige Cain, 20, 5055 BIS Road SW, Lancaster, Ohio, was arraigned on charges of petit larceny and obstruction and was released on $5,000 bond. * Travis W. Boucher, 26, 5055 BIS Road SW, Lancaster, Ohio, was arraigned on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and was released on $5,000 bond.
