New art exhibit to hatch at Parkersburg Art Center

A new exhibit featuring 44 hand-detailed ostrich eggs will open Sunday at the Parkersburg Art Center with a reception from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The eggs were each assigned to a different contemporary Ohio artist by exhibit curator Charles Bluestone, of Columbus. The artists were given no restrictions, just told to let the egg give birth to a All of the eggs are painted in some fashion, and most of the artists kept the basic egg shape.

