Motorcycle, truck involved in Vienna crash

Sgt. Scott Hughes with the Vienna Police Department said motorcycle rider Brady Carson, 24, of Vienna, and his passenger, Erin Vanclief, 23, of Vienna, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the accident. Carson declined transportation at the scene, while Vanclief was transported to the Memorial Health System Belpre Emergency Department, where she was treated and released.

