Motions heard in Wood County drug case

Three individuals who were charged with multiple drug-related charges from the January 2017 grand jury appeared in Wood County Circuit Court Friday for pre-trial motions on their cases. Yassir Rashaan Baskerville, 31, in custody at the North Central Regional Jail; Rachael Ann Hinzman, 31, and Russell Norman Hinzman, 32, both of 705 Neal St., Parkersburg, were named as co-defendants.

