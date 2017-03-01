Motions heard in Wood County drug case

Three individuals who were charged with multiple drug-related charges from the January 2017 grand jury appeared in Wood County Circuit Court Friday for pre-trial motions on their cases. Yassir Rashaan Baskerville, 31, in custody at the North Central Regional Jail; Rachael Ann Hinzman, 31, and Russell Norman Hinzman, 32, both of 705 Neal St., Parkersburg, were named as co-defendants.

