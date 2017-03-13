Morrison brothers sentenced in Wood County Circuit Court

Brothers Garrett Lee Morrison, 18, and Tyler Zane Morrison, 20, of Parkersburg, both in custody at the Anthony Center for Youthful Offenders, were indicted by the September 2016 grand jury on a number of charges. Garrett pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy to commit delivery of a controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.