Mermaid Masquerade fundraiser benefit...

Mermaid Masquerade fundraiser benefits Friedreich's Ataxia research

The Anna's Army Mermaid Masquerade will be Saturday at Grand Pointe Conference Center in Vienna with the goal of raising funds to find a cure for Friedreich's Ataxia. The cost is $25 per person for a dance ticket or $100 per person for dinner and a dance ticket.

