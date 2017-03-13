Maestro Grant Cooper conducts his las...

Maestro Grant Cooper conducts his last performance for West - SVirginia Symphony Orchestra

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo by Brett Dunlap Maestro Grant Cooper was touched by the reception he got Sunday from an almost sold out crowd at Blennerhassett School during his final concert as the conductor and Artistic Director of the West Virginia Symphony, a position he has held since 2001. Photo by Brett Dunlap Maestro Grant Cooper was touched by the reception he got Sunday from an almost sold out crowd at Blennerhassett School during his final concert as the conductor and Artistic Director of the West Virginia Symphony, a position he has held since 2001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melisa Haught 6 min ABC12 2
Aaron Westfall . Does does he owe you money t... 1 hr Roberta Celebreeze 8
Benjamin coffman (Sep '16) 4 hr pleaseremove 13
The Gough Hazard (Mar '16) 14 hr Frederick J Fussm... 41
Adam Sams (Aug '11) 15 hr Beachnut 8
Justin Anderson 16 hr see me 20
Mike Haught 19 hr Eat one Mike Haught 16
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 279,684,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC