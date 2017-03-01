Look Back: Parkersburg, Belpre flood of 1937
Photo provided by the Wood County Historical Preservation Society The flood of January, 1937 devastated the lower part of Parkersburg. These men, perhaps a father and two sons, appear to be among the hundreds of refugees who were dislocated by the flood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amy Gough s and a property research (Sep '12)
|8 hr
|SMaso
|5
|The Gough Hazard (Mar '16)
|18 hr
|AnnaB
|8
|Meth (Aug '16)
|21 hr
|thebestever
|4
|Couples that swing (Aug '16)
|Fri
|down4game
|5
|does anyone know who Jon Stringer is with? (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Mindy
|3
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Eeking
|4,000
|Mike Haught
|Mar 1
|SSS
|15
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC