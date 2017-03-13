Look Back: A glance at Lake Washington

Look Back: A glance at Lake Washington

Photo provided by David Kanalz An unidentified woman suns on a pier at Lake Washington, circa 1961. Although the 27 acre lake was built for recreational purposes, a news item of the 1990s stated that about 30 percent of the property owners lived there on a permanent basis.

