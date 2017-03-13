Look Back: A glance at Lake Washington
Photo provided by David Kanalz An unidentified woman suns on a pier at Lake Washington, circa 1961. Although the 27 acre lake was built for recreational purposes, a news item of the 1990s stated that about 30 percent of the property owners lived there on a permanent basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Gough Hazard (Mar '16)
|35 min
|Babygurl
|34
|Justin Anderson
|2 hr
|Laughing
|19
|horny mother
|3 hr
|Matt
|1
|Rich Walters is a LIAR, He is on Suboxone!!!!!
|10 hr
|Bambam26105
|4
|Melisa Haught
|11 hr
|Corie
|1
|Jenna Bryan ex stripper (Sep '16)
|15 hr
|Johnny1234
|6
|Amy Gough s and a property research (Sep '12)
|Fri
|TonyM
|12
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC